Families requiring emergency accommodation falling in Dublin

Muireann Duffy

The number of families entering emergency accommodation continues to fall in Dublin according to Dublin City Council.

There was 519 availing of emergency accommodation between January and September this year, compared to 837 in 2019 and 877 in 2018.

The monthly figure for families availing of accommodation fell to the lowest level recorded since April 2016, with 865 families in emergency accommodation.

The number of children in emergency accommodation was also down slightly in September compared to the previous month, falling by 15 to 2,008.

At the end of September, 278 families were stating in hotels, the lowest number since April 2015, down 24 since August of this year.

Of the 278 families, 131 were staying in contracted hotels while 147 were in self-accommodation.

In contrast, the number of single people requiring emergency accommodation has continued to increase.

There were 2,994 single people requiring emergency accommodation in the capital in September.

Dublin City Council say they have sourced a significant amount of additional emergency accommodation to cater for the increased demand.