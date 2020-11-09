Fancy getting the Christmas shopping done for just €1

By Suzanne Pender

THIS Christmas, Lidl hope to brighten spirits (and purses) by giving shoppers the chance to win their entire Christmas shop for just €1 by purchasing a ticket for their annual trolley dash in aid of Jigsaw, their charity partner.

Tickets go on sale next Monday, 16 November, in stores nationwide for two weeks only.

Winners will be challenged to a ‘Supermarket Sweep’ style dash around their local Lidl store to grab as much of their Christmas shopping as possible in just two minutes.

100% of the proceeds from the ticket sales will be donated to supporting youth mental health in Ireland.

Generous Lidl customers in Carlow have helped to raise more than €21,000 for charity partners through Lidl’s annual trolley dash since the initiative was launched in 2014.

“Lidl’s trolley dash is something we know our customers look forward to every year, and it’s one of the most significant fundraising initiatives in our calendar,” said Owen Keogh, Lidl Ireland’s head of CSR.

“We encourage all of our customers to get behind this worthwhile cause this year, youth mental health, which is vital in these challenging times, while being in with a chance to win their Christmas shop for just €1 – now that’s definitely a Lidl bargain!”

Every Lidl store in the country will pick one winner at random to complete a dash in their store, and with previous dashes valued well into the hundreds, customers are encouraged to get into stores from Monday to secure their entry.

Tickets will be sold at Lidl checkouts nationwide and shoppers can buy as many tickets as they wish in support of Jigsaw.

Lidl Ireland is also launching their first-ever nationwide Christmas Food Appeal across their network of 166 stores throughout Ireland from Thursday to Sunday 3-6 December.

Lidl are asking their generous customers to donate long-life ambient products to help FoodCloud’s nationwide network of charity.

For more information about Lidl’s trolley dash competition and terms and conditions, see www.lidl.ie/terms.