Imposing detached residence near Kilbride

By Suzanne Pender

THIS imposing detached residence, Fern Hill, Kilgraney, Kilbride, Co Carlow is on a generous 0.8-acre site, surrounded by rolling agricultural lands in a most attractive rural setting between Ballon and Kildavin in south Co Carlow.

Dating to 2002, it presents 245,2sq m of accommodation over two floors with a five- bedroom configuration. In addition, a large, detached garage with an attic room supports a home gym/office arrangement, while it also boasts an additional stable block with two loose boxes.

Surround gardens are formed with mature hedgerows, with extensive drives and side yard affording ample parking.

Price, €385,000. BER, D1. Contact Sherry Fitzgerald McDermott, Carlow on 059 9140344.