Two people arrested in connection with money laundering worth €14.6 million

Digital Desk Staff

Two people have been arrested in connection with a money laundering operation worth around 14.6 million euro.

Gardaí attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau arrested a man and a woman, both aged in their late 20s, this morning.

It is part of Operation Joggle, an ongoing investigation into a West African Organised Crime Gang that is suspected of being involved in trade-based money laundering.

The man and woman are both being detained at Dundalk Street Garda.

They are the he sixth and seventh arrests in relation to this operation.