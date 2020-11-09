  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Two people arrested in connection with money laundering worth €14.6 million

Two people arrested in connection with money laundering worth €14.6 million

Monday, November 09, 2020

Digital Desk Staff

Two people have been arrested in connection with a money laundering operation worth around 14.6 million euro.

Gardaí attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau arrested a man and a woman, both aged in their late 20s, this morning.

It is part of Operation Joggle, an ongoing investigation into a West African Organised Crime Gang that is suspected of being involved in trade-based money laundering.

The man and woman are both being detained at Dundalk Street Garda.

They are the he sixth and seventh arrests in relation to this operation.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Tipperary to wear Bloody Sunday commemorative jersey for Munster final

Monday, 09/11/20 - 1:21pm

First case of community transmission in Ireland resulted in 780 contacts

Monday, 09/11/20 - 11:47am

CNN’s John King maps his Irish ancestry and wins viewers’ votes

Monday, 09/11/20 - 11:25am