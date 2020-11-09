Unsolved: Gardaí appeal on 25th anniversary of Jo Jo Dullard disappearance

By Cate McCurry, PA

Gardaí investigating the murder of Jo Jo Dullard have appealed for information on the 25th anniversary of her disappearance.

The 21-year-old went missing from Moone in Co Kildare on November 9th, 1995.

She was last seen in the village shortly after 11.30pm as she was making her way home from Dublin.

Last month gardaí said they launched a review of the case in February this year, and found that serious harm came to Ms Dullard, and were treating the incident as a murder investigation.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for information into the murder of Ms Dullard and have asked that anyone who met or saw her the night she disappeared to come forward.

Cassette player

A spokesman for An Garda Síochána said: “Jo Jo was in Bruxelles Bar, Harry Street (off Grafton Street), Dublin 2 on November 9 1995. Do you remember meeting Josephine?

“Jo Jo had her Sanyo stereo cassette player (model MGP21) with her on November 9 1995.

“Did anyone see this cassette player after November 9 1995? Did anyone receive such a cassette player from a friend or person that could not tell you from where they received it?”

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who was hitchhiking in the immediate area around Moone at the end of October 1995, or the start of November 1995, or if anyone gave a lift to a hitchhiker around the same time, to contact the investigation team.

“Jo Jo’s family have suffered from her disappearance for 25 years now,” the Garda spokesman added.

“An Garda Síochána is resolute in our determination to provide answers for Jo Jo’s family and bring her murderer to justice.

“Anyone with information can contact 045 527 730 or any Garda station, or anyone who wishes to provide information confidentially should contact the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.”