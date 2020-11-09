Webinar on surviving lockdown

By Elizabeth Lee

LIVING through a pandemic and adhering to the various rules of lockdown can be stressful on everyone, including parents who are trying to put on a brave face while keeping the family safe and diverted away from the doom and gloom.

It’s an anxious time for everyone, but with the right guidance, stressed mothers, fathers and carers can help their families through it all.

Parenting coach and author Val Mullally believes that she can help parents turn their anxiety to their advantage.

Carlow Library has teamed up with the life coach and is hosting a 40-minute webinar where she’ll give useful tips to parents on how to deal with stress and make it a positive force of energy.

The webinar takes place on Monday 16 November at 10am and will give participants a chance to reflect on how to create a calmer, happier you and a calmer happier home!

Email [email protected] for details on how to sign up for this webinar.