Writers invited to pen love-themed short plays

By Suzanne Pender

LIVE theatre has been scarce over the past eight months, with venues closed for the most part or severely limited to audience numbers. Those working in the field have used their creative streak to find new and imaginative ways and means of presenting to audiences.

Barnstorm Theatre Company and Barn Owl Players in Kilkenny have risen to the challenge and explored how, where and when theatre shows can be presented.

Their latest project during lockdown #2, Love in Lockdown, will encourage writers in the region to pen short plays for two actors on love – young love, new love, the end of love.

From prison romances, to being locked in loveless marriage, Love in Lockdown can have so many meanings. The producers can’t wait to hear people’s ideas and support them as they bring their ideas to life on the page before going into production early next year.

Directors and actors will take each of the chosen scripts to rehearsal and production to be presented in Kilkenny in mid-February 2021.

An information night will be held via Zoom on Monday 16 November. For more information and to get the Zoom meeting link, contact [email protected] and check www.facebook.com/barnowlplayers and www.facebook.com/barnstormtheatrecompany for updates.