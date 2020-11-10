Big drop in Carlow town Covid cases

THE most recent figures show a significant fall in the number of Covid-19 cases in Carlow town and surrounding areas.

Sixty cases were reported in the Carlow Local Electoral Area and its environs in the 14-day period between 20 October and 2 November. The previous update between 13-26 October showed 85 cases. The Covid rate for that period was 264.9 cases per 100,000, which was above the national average of 228.

There was also a further reduction of Covid in the Tullow LEA with 30 cases. The previous figure was 37. The Covid rate is 160.8 per 100,000. Bagenalstown LEA is holding steady with 29 cases and its Covid rate is 185.5 per 100,000.

Since March, 576 cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in Co Carlow.