Carlow man credited with creating US electoral college

IN a week when we all became experts on US politics, tuning in to CNN rather than KCLR, it was fitting that the man behind all this madness hailed from Carlow. Pierce Butler from Garyhundon was one of America’s founding fathers and is credited with the creation of the electoral college.

It is a confounding system, but perhaps no surprise in a county where a castle was blown up just to make more space for a mental asylum. Butler pushed for the electoral college system to protect the election of a president from corruption and foreign influence as well as acting as a compromise between those who wanted congress to vote for the president and those who preferred a citizens’ vote.

Born in Ballintemple House in 1744, Butler represented South Carolina in the Continental Congress, the 1787 Constitutional Convention and the US Senate. The third son of MP Sir Richard Butler, he came from a privileged background. He had little chance of inheriting the family fortune and joined the British Army at a very young age.

Butler received a commission at the age of 11, and by 14 he was a full lieutenant commanding troops against the French in North America. There were no Cúl Camps back then!

On a visit to Charleston in South Carolina, he met his future wife, a well-connected, wealthy lady. This allowed him to leave the army and settle down to manage her plantations. He soon sold his commission in the British Army and sided with the colonists when the War of Independence broke out in 1775. The following year he was elected to the South Carolina legislature. He was one of four Irish immigrants to sign the constitution of the United States in 1787.

Over 200 years later, the electoral college system has shown remarkable resilience, which suggests Butler was on the right side of history on this one.

We have him to thank for John King’s ‘magic wall’ on CNN although what he would have thought of it is another matter.