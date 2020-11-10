Exciting list of online events for Science Week at Teagasc

By Suzanne Pender

JOIN Teagasc for a series of exciting virtual events during Science Week, which runs all this week until Sunday 15 November.

The core theme for Science Week 2020 – which is part of the Festival of Farming and Food/SFI Science Week at Teagasc – is ‘Choosing our future’. It will focus on how science can improve our lives in the future and in the present. This will explore how science can help us to make positive choices that will impact the environment, our health and our quality of life.

All are encouraged to tune in to the events on Zoom and get a chance to engage with scientists in their live Q&As. Broadcasters Damien O’Reilly (RTÉ) and Jonathan McCrea (Newstalk) are presenting the events, which will take place each day at 11am on Zoom and all events are free, thanks to support from Science Foundation Ireland and Teagasc.

For details of the events, log on to https://www.teagasc.ie/scienceweek.

Tuesday 10 November – Soil Health is our Wealth

Soils are diverse and multifunctional living ecosystems, underpinning most of our food and fibre production, but also other critical natural services for society, including the recycling of nutrients, atmospheric CO2 sequestration and water regulation.

RTÉ’s Damien O’Reilly brings participants on this virtual event with researchers from Teagasc Johnstown Castle Environment Research Centre.

Wednesday 11 November – Sustainable farming: farm to fork

This event focuses on how we can grow dairy farming sustainably as well as understand how new technologies are being incorporated into food science.

Damien O’Reilly hosts this virtual event with scientists from Teagasc Moorepark and VistaMilk SFI research centre.

Thursday 12 November – Back to the future: food fermentation

Food fermentation is one of the oldest food preservation methods going back hundreds of years. The Festival of Farming and Food live is taking food fermentation into the future with next generation DNA sequencing, food microscopy, virtual reality, robotics and even 3D printing.

Multi award-winning broadcaster Jonathan McCrea brings participants on this virtual event with researchers from Teagasc Moorepark Food Research Centre.

Friday 13 November– A taste of the future

This story highlights Teagasc research that’s changing the direction of that food journey and gives you a taste of the future!

Jonathan McCrea brings participants on this virtual event with researchers from Teagasc Ashtown Food Research Centre.

“Teagasc staff and students have embraced the challenge to create a unique programme of fun and informative online events,” said Catriona Boyle, Teagasc science communications and outreach 0fficer.

“We would encourage teachers especially to register and broadcast the events in their classroom. We also have a number of other activities taking place during the week. Our ‘Ask a researcher’ initiative will facilitate schools to find out what is involved in a career in science. Our researchers will link up with schools where students can ask them anything!”

Teachers interested in arranging a speaker can email [email protected] with their request.

“We are also releasing a series of videos on our YouTube channel (Science Week playlist). The video series, A day in the life, will look at what a career in STEM is like. These short videos feature scientists at work and what a typical day is like, what sparked their interest in science and how their career path progressed,” said Catriona.

To find out about these and more activities planned for The Festival of Farming and Food – SFI Science Week at Teagasc, see: https://www.teagasc.ie/scienceweek.