Garda dog Rex finds hidden handgun in riverbank

By Digital Desk Staff

A Garda dog named Rex has played a central role in aiding gardaí to uncover firearms and suspected drugs near a riverbank in Limerick.

Gardaí carried out a search near the riverbank of St Mary’s Park in Limerick city on Monday, November 9th at around 4.30pm.

During the search, gardaí discovered €40,000 of suspected cocaine, a shotgun and a small number of shotgun cartridges that were all wrapped in plastic.

As gardaí continued to search the area, Rex indicated to his handler that there was something hidden underground by the riverbank.

Gardaí then discovered a handgun that had also been wrapped in plastic.

The search took place as part of an ongoing investigation targeting suspected criminal activity in the Limerick city area, with gardaí from the Limerick Divisional Drugs Unit assisted by the Southern Region Dog Unit.

The suspected firearms will now be sent for ballistic analysis whilst the suspected drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland.

Gardaí said the scene of the search was preserved and examined by the local Scenes of Crime Unit.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.