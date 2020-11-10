Gardaí arrest man on suspicion of money laundering and seize €8,500

James Cox

Gardaí have arrested a man in Tallaght on suspicion of money laundering while they also seized €8,500 in cash and a number of other items.

The operation was led by gardaí from the ‘M’ District Drugs Unit assisted by local detectives, Community Policing and Regular Units supported by the Garda Armed Support Unit.

During the course of today’s operation a house was searched in the Castletymon area where gardaí seized €8,500 in cash along with three mobile phones and a number of items of high value clothing.

Following the search, a man aged in his 50s was arrested on suspicion of money laundering and is currently detained at Tallaght Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The operation was carried out as part of an ongoing investigations into suspected money laundering and follows the seizure of €49,000 in cash in the Tallaght area on August 31st.