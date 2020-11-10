  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Met Éireann issues warning for heavy rainfall in five counties

Met Éireann issues warning for heavy rainfall in five counties

Tuesday, November 10, 2020

Tomas Doherty

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow warning for heavy rainfall for counties Galway, Mayo, Cork, Kerry and Waterford.

The warning is valid from Tuesday night and continues until 6pm on Wednesday.

Met Éireann said up to 50mm of rain was expected over the next 24 hours, with a risk of flooding in places near rivers with already high water levels.

Rainfall is expected to be highest in mountainous areas with reduced visibility and hazardous driving conditions.

Temperatures of between 9 and 11 degrees are anticipated across the country with fresh southerly winds on Tuesday night while Wednesday will be very wet and windy.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Angry exchanges after DUP blocks extension of NI Covid restrictions

Tuesday, 10/11/20 - 9:18pm

Dáil backs Leo Varadkar in confidence vote

Tuesday, 10/11/20 - 8:01pm

NI Executive reconvenes to discuss fate of Covid restrictions

Tuesday, 10/11/20 - 7:34pm