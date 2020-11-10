Met Éireann issues warning for heavy rainfall in five counties

Tomas Doherty

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow warning for heavy rainfall for counties Galway, Mayo, Cork, Kerry and Waterford.

The warning is valid from Tuesday night and continues until 6pm on Wednesday.

Met Éireann said up to 50mm of rain was expected over the next 24 hours, with a risk of flooding in places near rivers with already high water levels.

Ireland + Atlantic Visible Satellite Animation. The satellite image shows a band of rain moving onto south and west coasts bringing heavy rain later this evening & tonight with the rain spreading across the country overnight. More satellite imagery here. https://t.co/I9iUsvqWtN pic.twitter.com/87EDYDrGzR — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) November 10, 2020

Rainfall is expected to be highest in mountainous areas with reduced visibility and hazardous driving conditions.

Temperatures of between 9 and 11 degrees are anticipated across the country with fresh southerly winds on Tuesday night while Wednesday will be very wet and windy.