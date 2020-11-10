Viewing numbers and reviews of online mass giving priests performance anxiety

By Digital Desk Staff

Catholic priests are experiencing performance anxiety surrounding the viewing numbers and reviews of their online masses during the pandemic.

There are fears that people are now “mass-hopping” and rating the performances of priests, with some celebrants monitoring how many hits their videos get and when viewers log off, according to the Irish Examiner.

Priests have had to create an online presence ever since Covid-19 restrictions put a halt to the public celebration of mass.

Fr Gerry O’Conner from the Scala Community in Cork city said priests can see how many views they have received and comparisons are being made.

Like anyone else, priests can be sensitive

“We are aware that people have their favourite online liturgies. They think some are better than others. There are reviews and analyses and comparisons being made,” he said.

“Like anyone else, priests can be sensitive.”

People have been enjoying having the option to watch services from home, with one woman saying she has virtually attended both weddings and funerals during the pandemic.

She believes that priests are gaining large audiences online and “people are listening to them like never before”.

The Association of Catholic Priests is urging people to be patient and to remember this format is new to many of its members.