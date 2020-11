Digital Desk Staff

A woman has been killed in a suspected hit and run in Co Kildare.

It happened at around 8pm on Thomas Street in Newbridge last night where a woman in her 40s was found with serious injuries.

She was taken to Naas General Hospital where she was pronounced a short time later.

Gardaí say the results of a post-mortem will determine the course of the investigation.

Anyone with information to the incident or has dashcam footage are being asked to contact Newbridge Garda Station.