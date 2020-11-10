Women attacked in Bagenalstown

GARDAÍ in Bagenalstown are seeking information in their investigation of an alleged assault of two women in the town.

It is alleged that the women were assaulted by a third female on Church Street, Bagenalstown at around 2.45pm on Tuesday 3 November. It is believed that the women had their hair pulled and heads scraped during the attack.

It’s understood the alleged attacker and victims were known to one another and live in close proximity.

A garda spokesperson said no medical assistance was needed for the victims, but they appealed for anyone who saw anything to contact the gardaí in Bagenalstown on 059 9721212.