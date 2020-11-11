443 outbreaks of Covid-19 linked to private homes in the last week

Kenneth Fox

There have been 443 outbreaks of Covid-19 in private homes over the last week, according to data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC)

That is an increase of 123 on last week where there were 320 outbreaks of the virus linked to private homes.

The figures published by the HPSC include Covid-19 outbreaks notified up to midnight on November 7th.

Elsewhere there were 15 outbreaks linked to workplaces, 21 linked to community outbreak and 24 linked to schools.

That is a decrease in schools from last week which saw 30 outbreaks of the virus in schools. Overall there have been 179 outbreaks linked to schools.

Vulnerable communities

A further five outbreaks were linked to colleges, and 11 to childcare facilities. This brings the total number of outbreaks to 21 and 75for both.

Overall, the number of outbreaks recorded last week increased compared to the week before, from 480 to 572.

The HPSC also noted that in terms of vulnerable communities, there were two outbreaks among members of the Roma community, three outbreaks among members of the Irish Traveller community and two also in Direct Provision Centres.

It comes as this evening two further deaths and 362 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded by the Department of Health.

This evening, Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, said: “The profile of the disease is improving and, while this is a positive trend, it does not mean it is time to take a step back from our adherence to public health guidelines.

“I urge everyone to redouble their efforts, try and have fewer close contacts this week than you did last week, continue to social distance and follow the other vitally important public health guidelines.”