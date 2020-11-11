Bloody Sunday drama to feature Carlow actor

Actor and director, Bryan Burroughs, will star in a new production commemorating Bloody Sunday

By Elizabeth Lee

BRYAN Burroughs, an acclaimed actor and director from Carlow, is to feature in a special collaboration between the Abbey Theatre and the GAA.

To commemorate the 100th anniversary of Bloody Sunday, Ireland’s national theatre will join with the GAA to give voice to the 14 men, woman and children who were killed in Croke Park on that day.

For the production, ***14 voices from the bloodied field***, the Abbey Theatre commissioned 14 writers to write 14 monologues and with 14 directors and 14 actors created a 14-minute play for a solo performer. These 14 stories, each centred around one of the victims of that day, will be filmed in Croke Park and streamed online on Friday 20 November.

Among those taking part is acclaimed theatre artist Bryan Burroughs from Carlow, who will perform in one of the plays. Bryan lived in a few locations in Carlow, Tinryland, Palatine, Bennekerry and Askea when he was growing up and attended Presentation College, Carlow.

In ***14 voices from the bloodied field***, Bryan will perform in a new piece specially written by Tracy Martin and directed by Sarah Jane Scaife, which will give voice to James Matthew, who was aged 48 when he died.

Bryan trained at the Samuel Beckett Centre at Trinity College Dublin. Noteworthy performances include My Foot/My Tutor with Articulate Anatomy, which garnered Bryan the Best Male Performance at Dublin Fringe Festival 2004, and Barabbas Theatre Company’s ***Johnny Patterson: the singing Irish clown***, which was one of the first productions ever staged in Carlow’s own George Bernard Shaw Theatre. He also regularly performs his one man-show ***Beowulf: the blockbuster***. He also works as a movement director, where he teaches other actors how to physically perform on stage, while he has also directed several award-winning stage plays.

Bryan also teaches physical theatre at The Lir Academy of Dramatic Art in association with RADA.

Among the other collaborators in the upcoming Abbey Theatre’s Bloody Sunday production is Carlow Arts Festival director Jo Mangan.

The victims who died in Bloody Sunday were Jane Boyle, James Burke, Daniel Carroll, Michael Feery, Tom Hogan, Michael Hogan, James Matthews, Patrick O’Dowd, Jerome O’Leary, William (Perry) Robinson, Thomas Ryan, John William (Billy) Scott, James Teehan and Joe Traynor.

On the eve of the centenary, on 20 Novemer at 7pm, this commemorative performance will be streamed on the Abbey Theatre’s YouTube, Facebook and Twitter channels, and on abbeytheatre.ie. It will be available to watch for 48 hours.