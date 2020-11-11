Carlow punter transforms 25 cent into €8,250 profit with Lotto luck

By Suzanne Pender

A Co Carlow customer pulled off an incredible Lotto coup on Tuesday evening when a tiny flutter overcame massive odds to land a jaw-dropping amount of cash.

BoyleSports were left counting the cost after the anonymous customer placed a €0.25 accumulator online for Tuesday night’s EuroMillions Plus draw, opting for four lucky numbers.

The punter needed all four of 3, 10, 13 and 26 to be drawn in any order to land the win against mammoth odds of 33,000/1.

When they all rolled out of the machine, the celebrations started as the fortunate punter had defied the odds to land a windfall totalling €8,250.25

Sarah Kinsella, Spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Well done to our Carlow customer who transformed €0.25 into €8,250.25 after their four numbers were pulled from the EuroMillions Plus draw on Tuesday night. They proved the big wins don’t require big stakes and we wish them the best of luck with their winnings”.