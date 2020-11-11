Carlow remembers war dead

Co Carlow remembered its war dead as Remembrance Day last Wednesday.

Chairperson of the Carlow Military Museum Paul Maguire penned a dedication to those lost from Carlow town and county in the Great War.

It is known that 520 Carlow solders were killed with 1,000 left blind, without limbs, insane or suffering lasting injuries from gassing.

The names of the dead are inscribed on the Memorial arch in Leighlinbridge.

Mr Maguire wrote: “And at the 11th Hour of the 11th Day of the 11th Month 1918 and across the world the sound of guns and bombs stopped and after four years of war nations held their breath.

“Now here in Ireland 100 years later we again gather to mark the day and to pause to commemorate the tragic events and those from our town and county who were touched forever by them.

“Not since the ‘Flight of the Wild Geese’ had so many men and boys left these shores to take part in such an International conflict. Of Carlow’s long and distinguished military history, this one period far exceeds all others both for the scale of numbers involved and the sheer extent of the tragedy that befell all those who took part.”

Mr Maguire also wrote a poem They to describe those who we are remembering today.

They

They, who are gone now from the tables and firesides of home,

They, who no longer take part in labours of our day,

They, whose limbs once were strong and powerful and are absent now,

They, who once laughed and cheered, who courted and loved

see all such gone now to memory only,

They, who married their love and who saw their cherished line grow,

They, in whose minds eye hoped for such heirs when at last this insanity ends,

They, whose eyes laughed and sparkled in mischief and happiness now had

no such view save memory

They, who you now dress and wash and keep as smart as a bright new pin,

as in childhood years.

They, above all who returned but never fully came home, the unknowing stare, expression blank, a mask covering the manic demons behind those eyes, a door slam, a breaking plate the key to the return of cries of fright and panic, minds in perpetual limbo – where was their Armistice ?

They, whose chest once filled with energy and pride now brings rasping bile coughs, redness in their face and watery eyes….Oh to bring up that last bloody legacy of gas

Oh to spit it far out….may be next time

They, who are on borrowed time