Coronavirus: Two further deaths and 362 new cases reported

Tomas Doherty

Two further deaths and 362 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in the Republic.

Of the deaths reported today, one occurred in October and one remains under investigation.

There has now been a total of 1,965 coronavirus-related deaths in the State.

Of the new cases, 55 per cent are in people aged under 45, with 90 cases located in Dublin, 48 in Donegal, 34 in Limerick, 29 in Louth, 24 in Cork and the remaining 137 cases spread across all other counties in the Republic.

Some 280 Covid-19 patients are in hospital, with 38 in intensive case. There were 21 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.

Counties Donegal and Limerick have the highest infection rates in the State.

In Donegal, the 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population is 300.9. In Limerick, it now stands at 201.1. The lowest rate is in Leitrim at 40.6.

Dr Tony Holohan, the chief medical officer, said: “The profile of the disease is improving and, while this is a positive trend, it does not mean it is time to take a step back from our adherence to public health guidelines.

“I urge everyone to redouble their efforts, try and have fewer close contacts this week than you did last week, continue to social distance and follow the other vitally important public health guidelines.”

Northern restrictions

Meanwhile, eight new Covid-19 linked deaths were reported in the North in the last 24-hour period, with 791 new cases of the virus.

The Stormont Executive is continuing to discuss new Covid restrictions for the region.

Earlier, a majority of Stormont ministers voted against proposals from Economy Minister Diane Dodds that would have led to a partial reopening of the hospitality sector in Northern Ireland.

The DUP again deployed a cross-community vote to defeat Health Minister Robin Swann’s proposal for a one-week extension of the current circuit-break lockdown.

The other Stormont parties had voted in favour of Mr Swann’s proposal.