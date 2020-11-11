Death notices and funeral arrangements

Richard (Dick) Moore

Dick, Johnswell Road, Kilkenny and formerly of Kilcarrig, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow, passed away peacefully on 10 November 2020.

Richard (Dick) beloved husband of Margaret (Peggy) and much loved father of Fionnuala, Annette, Ide and Niall. Deeply regretted by his sons-in-law Pat, Mark and Kevin, grandchildren Kevin, Caleb, Josiah, Sarah and Chantal, great-grandchildren Cillian and Eva, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and his many close friends.

Reposing at Kearney’s Funeral Home, Fenagh, on Thursday evening from 6pm until 8pm. In accordance with Government guidelines a private celebration of Dick’s life for family only will take place on Friday morning at 11am in Kearney’s Funeral Home, (which can be viewed live on http://funeralslive.ie/richard-dick-moore/) followed by burial in the Cemetery of the Assumption, Bagenalstown, at approx 12.30pm.

Kathleen Golden (née Kelly)

Kathleen, 47 Avondale Drive, Hanover, Carlow, passed away unexpectedly, on November 9th, 2020, at her home.

Beloved wife of Maurice, much loved mother of Maurice and Sarah, adored grandmother of Shane, Cathal, Eimear and Brendan and cherished sister of Helen, Edward, Anne, Bernadette and the late Paddy, Michael and Margaret.

She will be sadly missed by her loving husband, son, daughter, grandchildren, son-in-law Fran, daughter-in-law Sharon, brother, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, Kathleen’s Funeral Mass will take place on Friday for her family, in The Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow, at 11am and will be followed by her burial in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

Kathleen’s Funeral Mass can be viewed from The Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow, online streaming service on Friday 13 November at 11am by using the following link

https://carlowcathedral.ie/webcam/