Latest Carlow Covid-19 figures

Less than five new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Carlow this evening as the number of new cases continues to drop in the county.

Taking a 14-day snapshot, there have been just 64 cases in Co Carlow. That is a drop of over 50% compared to a few weeks ago.

The county’s Covid-19 rate 114.2 cases per 100,000 over 14 days is now below the national average of 145 cases.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today also been notified of two additional deaths related to Covid-19. Of the deaths reported today, 1 occurred in October and 1 remains under investigation.

There has been a total of 1,965 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Tuesday 10th November, the HPSC has been notified of 362 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 66,247 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

187 are men / 174 are women

55% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 41 years old

90 in Dublin, 48 in Donegal, 34 in Limerick, 29 in Louth, 24 in Limerick and the remaining 137 cases are spread across 21 other counties.

As of 2pm today, 280 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 38 are in ICU. 21 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “The profile of the disease is improving and, while this is a positive trend, it does not mean it is time to take a step back from our adherence to public health guidelines. I urge everyone to redouble their efforts, try and have fewer close contacts this week than you did last week, continue to social distance and follow the other vitally important public health guidelines.”

“I also want to thank those who have self-isolated after receiving a positive COVID-19 test result; or having been identified as a close contact of a confirmed case. Self-isolating is a vital measure in our efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 and it is essential that all those asked to self-isolate continue to do so.”