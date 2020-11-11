Man arrested as gardaí seize €300k worth of ketamine

Digital Desk Staff

Gardaí have arrested a man and seized five kilogrammes of ketamine (worth €300,000).

In the course of an ongoing investigation targeting serious organised criminal activity, personnel attached to the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), intercepted a vehicle and searched a premises in West Dublin on Tuesday.

In the course of the operation, five kilogrammes of ketamine with an estimated street sale value of €300,000 was seized (analysis pending).

One man, aged 36, has been arrested and is currently detained pursuant to the provisions of section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at Crumlin Garda Station. He can be held for up to seven days.

Investigations are ongoing.