‘Miracle man’ comes back from the brink of death

By Elizabeth Lee

A BALLON resident who suffered a massive heart attack has warned people not to neglect their health and to go to their doctor if they feel unwell. Forty-seven-year-old Keith Hanley is at home in Ballon recovering from a massive heart attack that he suffered in mid-September, just as he was about to start a new job.

“I woke up with chest pains and I knew it was serious,” Keith told The Nationalist. He was rushed to St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny before being transferred to the cardiac unit in St James’s Hospital, Dublin on 21 September for an angiogram. He was lying on a bed, waiting for the test to begin, when he suddenly felt very strange.

“I knew something was wrong. Everything went black, as if someone had switched off a light in me … then I could hear the nurses talking far away and then they were gone again,” continued Keith.

He said that he was brought to the intensive care unit and that his partner Michelle was contacted and told that there was no hope for Keith. He continued that he was on a ventilator to help him to breathe and that just when the medical team decided to switch the machine off, he remembered seeing a light and waking up.

“I remember vividly seeing a light, and when I woke up the nurses were jumping around the place. No-one could believe it; they called me ‘the miracle man’ in the hospital,” said Keith. “They said it was phenomenal how my heart recovered.”

Earlier in the summer, on 8 June, Keith suffered severe chest pains and was brought first to Clonmel Hospital and then to Cork University Hospital for investigations. He was told that he had a rare condition called SCAD, or spontaneous cardiac artery dissection. It’s most commonly found in women and it often feels like a heart attack. Keith, who had been fit and healthy all of his life up to that point, was shocked by the diagnosis.

He was sent home to Ballon with medication and on 11 August went for a stress test on his heart. He was told that he had made a great recovery from the SCAD and that he was fit to return to work. He was feeling fit and well until 17 September, when he had the second heart attack.

Having survived the near-death experience, Keith wants people to grasp life by its collar and appreciate the important things in life.

“I want to tell people not to worry about the material things in life. Look after yourself and the people who you love and are important to you,” said Keith. “I was as fit as a fiddle before this; I’d never have thought that this would happen to me, so don’t ignore any symptoms. Go and see your doctor and get it checked out.

“I’d like to thank everyone who took such good care of me – all the doctors and nurses, the caterers and carers, my partner Michelle, my children and my family. Appreciate what’s important in life.”