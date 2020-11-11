Motorists warned to take care as rainfall warning remains in place

Michelle McGlynn

A Status Yellow rainfall warning remains in place over much of the south and west this morning.

An alert for Galway, Mayo, Cork, Kerry and Waterford will run until 6pm, while in a similar warning for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow and Tipperary will be in place until 5pm this evening.

Met Éireann is predicting up to 50 millimetres of rain to fall in these locations while it may result in hazardous driving conditions.

Very wet & windy, widespread rain along with the risk of flooding. During the aft, heavy rain will ease off across the W & SW. Highs 11 to 13C in strong & gusty S winds.

Current warnings: https://t.co/Xg3aMJlyuS Rainfall radar below showing heavy rain in places now. pic.twitter.com/5nkcJRBKnm — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) November 11, 2020

AA Roadwatch has advised road users to take extra care on the roads this morning and motorists are reminded that it takes longer to stop when driving in wet conditions.

Drivers are asked to slow down and keep additional distance back from the vehicle ahead.

Motorists should only drive through standing water if you are sure it is not too deep for your vehicle.

This morning, excess surface water has been reported just north of Mallow on the N20 Limerick Road.