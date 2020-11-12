Biden wants Brexit deal so Johnson should knuckle down, says Taoiseach

Thomson Reuters

US president-elect Joe Biden wants a Brexit trade deal to be clinched with the European Union so British prime minister Boris Johnson should knuckle down and strike an agreement, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said.

“He is very committed to the Good Friday Agreement,” Mr Martin said of Mr Biden.

“Particularly in relation to Brexit, he would favour obviously a deal between the European Union and Britain.”

“And I think that’s where, if I could respectfully say it, that’s where the British government should head, in that direction, in my view. It should knuckle down and… get a deal with the European Union.”

“It is crucial that we get a deal – in my view: where there is a will there is a way,” Mr Martin told the BBC, adding that a no-deal would be “ruinous” for the UK.

Mr Martin said Mr Johnson’s Internal Market Bill had raised concerns about how far the EU could trust Britain – including doubts about the solidity of a potential trade deal.

“I actually believe that Boris Johnson wants a deal. I think his gut instinct would favour a deal. The politics of what is happening within Britain is something that may influence issues,” Mr Martin said.