Children’s rights violated in rural Direct Provision centres

Digital Desk Staff

Rural Direct Provision Centres are leading to increased violations of children’s rights, according to a report from NUI Galway.

The findings show centres in more remote areas leave children with reduced access to health services, social care and integration with their peers.

Co-author of the report, Róisín Dunbar, says despite new national standards being introduced in January next year, children’s rights will not be fully protected.

Ms Dunbar said: “They don’t cover emergency accommodation, emergency accommodation is increasingly being used by the Government because they don’t have enough spaces in Direct Provision centres mainly due to their failure to find new contracts or find alternative accommodation.”

She added: “There’s an over-reliance on service providers to implement national standards and a lack of clear guidance given to these.”