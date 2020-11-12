Covid-19: 395 additional cases, one death

Muireann Duffy

Today, the National Public Health Emergency Team has confirmed 395 additional cases of Covid-19 and one death.

The national 14-day incidence rate is now 135 cases per 100,000, while the median age is 36.

Ireland now has the second lowest incidence rate in Europe according to figures from the European Centre for Disease Control and Prevention.

Of the 395 cases, 197 were male, 198 were female. 65 per cent were under the age of 45.

There were 132 cases recorded in Dublin, with 31 in Cork, 27 in Donegal, 27 in Limerick and 27 in Galway.

The remaining 151 cases were spread across 18 other counties.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan said: “Not every part of the country has experienced the same reductions in disease incidence. For example, Donegal’s 14- day incidence is at 281 per 100,000.

“The country as a whole can succeed in suppressing this disease to low levels in the coming weeks. We have achieved a great deal of suppression over the Level 5 period, the coming weeks offer us an opportunity to drive transmission down further.

In the North, 548 cases of the virus were confirmed today with 15 new deaths.

This comes as the Northern Ireland executive are debating whether or not to extend current restrictions as their four-week circuit breaker lockdown is due to end.

Northern restrictions

Politicians in Stormont have so far been unable to reach a decision on what to do next, with confusion regarding the North’s lockdown end date also causing concern.

Earlier today, it emerged that Stormont representatives had thought the restrictions were due to end at midnight tonight, while they are not due to end until midnight on Friday.

South of the Border, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar told the Dáil today that he would advise people hoping to travel home to Ireland for Christmas to not book their tickets yet.

Mr Varadkar said it was “too soon” for people to be booking travel as an increase in international travel could lead to a surge in infections here.

The Government are also thought to be considering a limit for close contacts over the Christmas period, asking people to keep their contacts “family orientated”.