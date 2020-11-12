Cross-border crafters join forces to showcase unique lacemaking traditions

MONTHS of hard work culminated in a unique art collaboration between Borris Lacemakers and the South Armagh Lace Collective.

The Borris group wish to thank everyone who tuned in to the virtual launch of their Common threads: laces across the border project on Saturday 24 October and since. This was the culmination of months of work with the South Armagh Lace Collective, who had been a wonderful group to work with. It was a fabulous showcase of lace-making traditions in Borris and Carrickmacross.

“Common threads: laces across the border has been a huge success despite the difficulty organising the project due to current restrictions. It has been a brilliant experience for both groups and we all hope to meet up in the future, when circumstances allow,” said Crea Nolan, secretary of Borris Lacemakers.

Congratulations go to all of the lacemakers who gave their time to create beautiful pieces of lace for the Borris Lace wall-hanging. It is hoped this unique piece of visual art will serve as a monument to Borris lacemakers of the past, present and future. The Borris wall-hanging also has a beautiful piece of Carrickmacross lace entitled The Beacon, made by Rosie Finnegan Bell from the south Armagh group.

Ms Finnegan Bell said: “The Beacon is a tribute to the late John Hume, who died on 3 August, just as we were starting the project. The piece depicts a lighthouse, which seems an appropriate symbol of the hope and guidance he offered during the darkest days of the Troubles.”

If you missed the live premiere, you can still tune into Common threads: laces across the border on YouTube. You will also find the links on [email protected] and [email protected]

Borris Lacemakers dedicated their Common Threads film to Australian lacemaker Marie Laurie, co-author of The Borris Lace Collection – a unique Irish needlelace. Marie has been hugely instrumental in the current Borris Lace revival, which started in 2016.

Borris Lacemakers are immensely grateful to the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht for the funding which made this cross-border project possible.

Thanks also to local TD and minister of state Malcolm Noonan for his input.

A sincere word of thanks to the McMurrough Kavanagh family, Borris House for their ongoing support of the Borris Lace revival. The opening their home to the project for the filming and unveiling was greatly appreciated.

Thanks to Aoife Kavanagh, who spoke on behalf of the McMurrough Kavanagh family, to Newry, Mourne and Down District Council for its great support with the project and to Therese Hamill from the Ring of Gullion Partnership for her ongoing advice and guidance.

A very special word of thanks to Mark McCavitt from 8990 for his filmmaking skill and expertise and creating a lasting visual record of The Common Threads project, to Gaye Grant, The Fennel Shed, and Nicola Doherty-Roe, Old Schoolhouse Quilts, Buncrana, Co Donegal for working to create such beautiful quilted patchworks.

Thanks to Brendan Joyce of Barrow Vision Studios, who filmed the unveiling of the Borris wall-hanging. Thanks also to Roger Jones Photography for providing beautiful photographs of the event.

For promoting the project, the organisers would like to thank KCLR FM, The Nationalist, The Irish Farmers Journal, Irish Country Living, Carlow Tourism, Carlow PPN, The Design and Crafts Council of Ireland and to all the friendly team at Borris Parish Notes and Borris Focus Centre.