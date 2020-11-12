€16,000 settlement to four-year-old who injured teeth on bouncy castle

Ray Managh

A judge has approved a €16,000 settlement to a four-year-old girl, who injured two teeth while playing on a bouncy castle in a Co Dublin shopping centre.

Barrister Ivan Daly told the Circuit Civil Court today that Callie Scully struck her mouth in a fall from a bouncy castle in a Pirate Village at the Liffey Valley Shopping Centre on St Patrick’s Day 2015.

Mr Daly, who appeared with Spelman Callaghan Solicitors, said Callie struck her mouth against a seat that had been left close to the inflatable bouncer. She had sustained a direct impact trauma to two upper teeth.

He told Judge John O’Connor she had bled profusely and suffered the early loss of two baby teeth. Now aged 10, one of her adult teeth had developed out of position and would require a re-alignment procedure.

Callie, through her mother Stephanie Scully, Hamptonwood Avenue, St Margaret’s, Finglas, Dublin 11, had sued Adventure Villages Ltd, trading as Pirate Village, which had mounted the commercial promotion.

Mr Daly said he did not believe that a defence plea of contributory negligence on the part of Callie arose as a matter of law. The defence had included an allegation that her injuries had been caused by reason of the negligence of her mother in having failed to adequately supervise her daughter.

He said a settlement offer of €15,950 had been made by Adventure villages Limited and he recommended acceptance of it by the court.

Judge O’Connor approved the offer.