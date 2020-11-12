Éist offers online programme for those with prostate cancer

MEN who have received a prostate cancer diagnosis are encouraged to avail of an online support programme run by the Éist Cancer Support Centre in Carlow. Éist will hold a weekly online meeting every Wednesday, starting on 18 November, for those who have received a cancer diagnosis and those who have survived the cancer.

The course will give people an opportunity to learn about prostate cancer and its consequences, share their experiences and concerns, as counsellor Roy Elms explains: “The programme is geared at helping to manage the whole thing a bit better. It will cover the whole gamut of prostate cancer, but it is geared more towards the mental and emotional side.”

Prostate cancer can leave men reeling, struggling to cope with its life-altering impact, including incontinence and sexual dysfunction.

“There is an idea out there that if you are going to get cancer, prostate is the one to get. The reality is that’s anything but the case,” said Roy.

Roy has been a counsellor with Éist for almost a decade and described first hand the benefit of these support programmes.

“It’s hugely beneficial. Men find it so helpful from the point of view of being able to share with others their experience and hear other people’s experience. There is a real sense of support as they can feel less alone, feel understood and helped.”

The online support programme will be run on Zoom every Wednesday for six weeks between 7.30pm and 8.30pm. To book your place, please contact Éist on 059 9139684.