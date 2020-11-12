Gardaí find more than 50 people at Waterford house party

Gardaí are investigating after more than 50 people attended a house party in Waterford.

At approximately 3am on Wednesday night, gardaí on patrol in the Templar’s Hall estate observed a group of males around an address previously cleared as a house party.

According to gardaí, the group entered the back garden and attempted to gain access to the rear doors. Loud music and shouting could be heard from inside the house.

Gardaí approached and observed a large crowd inside. They then entered the rear of the property under Covid-19 regulations and directed people to leave the house.

There were more than 50 people in the house, a Garda spokesperson told the Waterford News and Star.

The incident is being investigated as a potential breach of Covid-19 regulations.

Earlier this year, Templar’s Hall estate made national headlines after gardaí broke up a house party with more than 60 teenagers.