Gardaí seize €170,000 following searches in Dublin

James Cox

Gardaí have seized cash to the value of €170,000 following multiple searches in the north Co Dublin area today.

The DMR North Divisional Drugs Unit conducted a search operation under Operation Tara with the assistance of the Divisional Search Team and the Dog Unit from Customs Dublin Airport.

The operation involved the search of two houses in Ballymun and a house and separate stable yard in the north Dublin area.

During the course of this operation cash to the value of €170,000 was seized.

One male aged in his 30s was arrested and is currently detained in Ballymun Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. This investigation is ongoing.