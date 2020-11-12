Ian Bailey appears in court over drug driving charge

Olivia Kelleher

Journalist Ian Bailey, who is contesting a drug driving charge, was found with a small tin of cannabis on his person following his arrest at a garda checkpoint in West Cork, a court has heard.

The 63-year-old faces four charges following his arrest near Schull on August 25th, 2019.

Mr Bailey, of Priary, Lisscaha in Schull in West Cork has been charged with and pleaded not guilty to possession of cannabis in his car, possession of cannabis at Bantry Garda Station, driving while cannabis was in his system, and allowing his car to be used for possession of cannabis.

He was arrested on suspicion of drink driving, having failed a roadside breath test, but he then passed the evidenzer test at Bantry Garda Station.

It’s alleged he failed an oral fluid test and that blood samples taken by a doctor at Bantry Garda Station later tested positive for the presence of cannabis.

Bantry District Court heard that Mr Bailey had been stopped at a checkpoint in Schull shortly after 8pm on August 25th, 2019.

Small tin of cannabis

Judge John King was told that small tin of cannabis was found on the person of Mr Bailey. He allegedly told gardaí that someone had left it for him at his market stall.

The court also heard that Mr Bailey said that the cannabis found on his person was for “personal use” and that a search of his car should not uncover any more of the drug.

However, gardai allegedly found three other joints in the car after they searched the vehicle. The joints were found in a compartment in the centre dash.

Emmet Boyle, Defending Barrister, raised a number of issues in relation to the case. These included how gardai came to uncover the cannabis both on the person of his client Mr Bailey and in his car.

The Junior Counsel also mentioned other aspects of the garda probe, including including why the arresting garda allegedly retained his client’s car keys after his release on the night of his arrest, then took the car and parked it at the garda station overnight before searching it the following morning.

Judge King agreed to consider written submissions on some of those arguments. The case will return before the West Cork court on December 10th.