Latest Carlow Covid-19 figures

Less than five cases were reported in Co Carlow on Thursday evening.

The exact figure is now known but is between 0-4.

One further death and 395 cases were confirmed nationally today.

In the past 14 days, there have been 58 Carlow cases in the last two weeks with the local Covid-19 rate below the national average.

Of the cases notified today:

197 are men / 198 are women

65% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 35 years old

132 in Dublin, 31 in Cork, 27 in Donegal, 27 in Limerick, 27 in Galway and the remaining 151 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

As of 2pm today 279 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 39 are in ICU. 20 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “Not every part of the country has experienced the same reductions in disease incidence. For example, Donegal’s 14- day incidence is at 281 per 100,000, compared to the national average of 135 per 100,000.

“The country as a whole can succeed in suppressing this disease to low levels in the coming weeks. We have achieved a great deal of suppression over the Level 5 period, the coming weeks offer us an opportunity to drive transmission down further.”

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said: “We estimate the reproduction number is now at 0.6. Data suggests that Level 3 measures stabilized case numbers, while Level 5 measures were required to suppress transmission, especially when infection rates are high. If we sustain our efforts we can force infection down to very low levels.”

Dr Vida Hamilton, National Clinical Advisor and Group Lead, Acute Hospitals, HSE: “We are seeing an increase in Emergency Department attendance, which is a positive indication that the public are continuing to access both covid and non-covid healthcare. Our hospitals are busy as they continue to implement important infection prevention control protocols and our healthcare workers are grateful for public understanding and support for these safety measures.”