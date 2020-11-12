Let’s do our best to keep a third surge at bay

By Dr Fionnuala Ní Ghrainne

WINTER has arrived. I had to defrost the car this morning and the old housewife’s tale that frost will kill off the bugs is unfortunately untrue.

Many of our winter viruses, including SARS-CoV-2, which causes Covid-19, and our winter influenza, actually thrive in the cold weather. So don’t be lulled into a false sense of security that we are safer in wintertime! We also snuggle down in front of the fire in close contact with one another. So unless we stay in our bubbles and avoid crowded places, that close contact will create the third surge.

I continue to do more work over the phone with my patients and keep face-to-face contact to what is medically necessary, and that continues to be challenging and mentally exhausting.

GPs are so conscious of the fact that probably many patients are afraid to come to the doctor’s surgery, or even leave the safety of their own home. I would continue to encourage you to make contact with your GP, at least initially, by phone or video link, discuss your concerns and allow your GP to safely arrange a face-to-face consultation to address your issues.

I know that everyone is fed up at this stage with the ongoing nature of the pandemic. We are all hoping to wake up from a bad dream, but that is just not happening. So how do we continue to live our lives until somehow modern medicine and science come up with the answer?

Unfortunately, it comes down to trying to get a balance between public health advice and the economic survival of our country and we are still not getting that right. It is a battle that we have never fought before, so different strategies have to be tried. We have to watch what is happening elsewhere in the world (which is what we have been doing from the very beginning) and trying out these strategies to find the best fit.

Whether we like it or not, the coronavirus, as I keep saying, really doesn’t give a damn how fed up we are, how many strategies we try and whether or not it wreaks havoc on our social and economic lives. So the basic advice as to how to keep the numbers down and safely get back to opening up the country remains: 1) avoid crowded places; 2) maintain vigilant hand hygiene; 3) vigilant cough hygiene and staying away from work when unwell; 4) wear masks other than when safe within your bubble. Otherwise there will be a third surge and a fourth and more as long as we give this virus what it needs: close contacts with no protection and people letting their guard down.

One word I have to describe myself at this stage is weary. I am weary of waking up every morning and facing another day trying to keep my patients, my staff and my family safe. I am weary from the obstacles that are repeatedly put in the way of me doing my job and the difficulties of getting my patients sorted within a health service that continues to struggle. I am weary of the daily publication of numbers, changing advice and protocols. But I have faith that we will get through this together.

We need to continue to look after our elderly loved ones and vulnerable citizens, while acknowledging the difficulties that creates for our young. But what choice do we have? So let’s knuckle down, do our very best and this marathon will pass.

Stay safe and stay well.