Limerick man jailed after 53km high-speed pursuit across east Clare

Gordon Deegan

A judge has jailed a Limerick man for 15 months for creating “mayhem” when he fled from Gardai in a 53km long high speed car pursuit across south east Clare earlier this year.

In the case at Ennis District Court, Judge Patrick Durcan imposed the 15 month jail term and a six year driving ban on Robert O’Donnell (25) of Clarina Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston, Limerick.

Garda James Hanly told the court that nearly every available Garda patrol car in Co Clare was heading in the direction of the pursuit, which was being led by three patrol cars.

The pursuit on the M18 motorway near the village of Newmarket on Fergus reached a speed of 170 km/h before O’Donnell exited the motorway with the rest of the pursuit going along country roads and boreens with grass verges down the middle.

Judge Durcan said O’Donnell had put “Gardai and the public in grave danger and in considerable peril with his appalling driving”. O’Donnell pleaded guilty to nine separate counts of dangerous driving during the pursuit that lasted 30 minutes on March 22nd this year.

Judge Durcan said O’Donnell had eight previous convictions for dangerous driving for two similar dangerous driving episodes before last March.

Asked why he had sped off on Garda when eventually apprehended, the court heard that Mr O’Donnell replied that “he just wanted to get home to Limerick”.

Mr O’Donnell – who appeared in court via video link from prison – tested negative for drugs and alcohol at a roadside drugs and alcohol test.

Solicitor for Mr O’Donnell, Tara Godfrey stated that Mr O’Donnell has had a degree of difficulty in this life including a diagnosis of ADHD.

She stated that Mr O’Donnell is very remorseful for his actions.