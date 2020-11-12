Man arrested after shooting in Co Tyrone industrial estate

By David Young and Cate McCurry, PA

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after shots were fired in Dungannon, Co Tyrone.

The incident happened on Wednesday night in the Granville industrial estate when two men, both aged 25, were threatened by two other men armed with handguns.

Shots were fired at one of the men as he ran from the scene but he was not struck.

It is understood two cars collided nearby following the shooting.

An area in the industrial estate remained sealed off on Thursday morning, with police in attendance.

The PSNI said detectives attached to Mid Ulster CID are working to establish the full circumstances of the incident.

They have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

Northern Ireland First Minister Arlene Foster said it was “worrying news” from her constituency.

She tweeted: “This activity is to be wholeheartedly condemned and should not be allowed to take place. Many will be shocked at the news of this incident.

“It is important the PSNI are allowed to investigate. Anyone with information should share with the police.”