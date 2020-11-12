Poor broadband continues to affect livestock sales

By Suzanne Pender

MARTS forced to trade using online sales have expressed their “concerns and resentment”, particularly those grappling with poor broadband connections.

Right across the country, marts have been forced to move online for their weekly sales, following the introduction of Level 5 restrictions.

Tullow Mart this week moved to reassure farmers that online is “working extremely well, as reflected on the trade”.

Mart manager Eric Driver accepted there had been “concern and resentment having to host online sales”, but added “we in Tullow Mart embraced the online and decided the glass was half-full, not half-empty.

“I fully understand and wholeheartedly sympathise with our buyers and sellers, especially those who are not as au fait with the world of smartphones and such technology, but I want to compliment our staff, who have worked closely with our customers teaching encouraging and helping them to overcome this hurdle,” said Eric.

“Nobody who came to Tullow Mart to buy stock has gone home not able to bid via www.marteye.ie.

“The trade for both sheep and cattle has improved week on week during this lockdown as we are forced to use the online trading platform,” he added.

“The ability of farmers to adapt has to be complimented and the price of all stock has strengthened when we reflect on prices in the weeks building up to lockdown, with this week noticeably very strong for the continental store cattle and the weanlings,” said Eric.

Mr Driver said the situation also brought to the fore the importance of broadband and an internet network that can provide a stable and justifiable service to farmers, which many struggle to have.

“Leaving aside the online bidding, so much of farming is now done by keyboard, meaning farmers have to have good internet to apply and update many schemes they so vitally need to keep the farm business afloat,” said Mr Driver.

“We as a mart within the agricultural industry find ourselves with extremely poor internet and no prospect of a direct fibre connection. This for me is a major travesty and something the government must bring to the table and give clear commitment to immediately,” he said.

Mr Driver said he fully endorsed that the ring is the firm foundation of the sales yard, but until a safe return can be allowed, they will work positively with online sales.

“We certainly want to be around the ring, but having said that, this medium of selling stock has proven itself during the first lockdown and once again has served the mart and our farmers extremely well in the current Level 5 lockdown,” he said.

“Let’s keep the stock in the ring, keep the camera rolling and bidding alive as we strive to get out of Level 5 lockdown,” concluded Mr Driver.