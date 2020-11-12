Third-level students to receive €250 refunds

Digital Desk Staff

The Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris has confirmed that thousands of third-level students will receive refunds of up to €250 in the coming weeks.

The payment is to compensate students as third-level education has been largely forced online due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the Irish Times, the total cost of issuing the refunds will be €50 million.

Speaking to the Oireachtas education committee earlier today, Mr Harris said the payment will be available to students who have paid €3,000 registration fees or are in receipt of Susi grants.

For those receiving the grant, Mr Harris said he hoped they would receive the money before Christmas, while other students may have to receive the payment in the form of a credit note of fees rebate.

Mr Harris also highlighted his worries regarding potential increases to drop-out rates due to online learning.

“I am really worried about the mental health and wellbeing of students,” he said.

Mr Harris encouraged third-level institutions to prioritise on-campus activity for first and final-year students when Covid-19 restrictions allow.