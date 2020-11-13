Ambitious plan will be a ‘game changer’ for Carlow town

By Suzanne Pender

“CARLOW town has the potential and now it has the vision.”

The aspirational hopes for Project Carlow 2040 – A Vision for Regeneration and Development, the €21m rejuvenation plan that was officially launched at Monday’s council meeting.

Project Carlow 2040 is an ambitious regeneration strategy, which contains transformational and aspiring concepts for the economic, social and environmental benefit of Carlow town.

At the November meeting of Carlow County Council, which was held in the George Bernard Shaw Theatre in Visual, cllr Fintan Phelan formally proposed the plan, seconded by mayor of Carlow cllr Fergal Browne.

“Carlow town has the potential and now it has the vision,” said cllr Browne. “That’s the easy part, now the difficult phase is securing funding for it, but I do feel this plan is different from other plans of the past … this plan will be implemented,” he assured.

The plan was universally lauded by council members, with cllr Andrea Dalton describing it as a “game changer for Carlow town”.

“This is an overarching plan for our town that will improve the health and wellbeing of our citizens,” she said.

Cllr John Cassin remarked that the strategy contained within the plan was good, with short-, medium- and long-term aims contained within it.

“The next challenge is the funding. We need commitment for central government,” he added.

Cllr Adrienne Wallace congratulated the staff of the council in the “quality and quantity” contained within the plan. She also paid tribute to members of the public and the various bodies who had made submissions.

Cllr John Pender asked if there was an opportunity to extend this plan to other towns like Tullow, pointing out that a bypass for Tullow had long been hoped for and mooted.

Director of services Michael Rainey said that Carlow town was the only town in the county that qualified for the URDF funding, but stated that alternative streams of funding would be looked at for other projects in the county.