Bollards mooted after woman was hit by a car near Askea BNS

By Suzanne Pender

TRAFFIC chaos in Askea resulted in a woman being struck by a car amid the early morning school rush.

Cllr Fintan Phelan raised the issue at Monday’s meeting of Carlow County Council and urged the local authority to address the serious traffic problem in that part of town.

“At the primary school this morning, a lady was hit by a car. Now thankfully she is okay. She was shocked but just grateful she hadn’t a child with her at the time,” stated cllr Phelan.

Last Monday morning was particularly wet and miserable, which can often exacerbate traffic issues.

“I would ask the council to get an engineer up there urgently and install bollards along the footpath at Askea Boys NS to prevent people parking on that footpath,” stated cllr Phelan.

He also asked for a detailed traffic plan to be devised for Askea, which has two primary schools, one secondary school and a childcare facility, all in close proximity.

Cllr John Cassin supported the call for bollards to be placed in the area, adding it was “choc-a-block there in the mornings”.

“The wet morning this morning certainly doesn’t help,” he added.

Director of services Padraig O’Gorman assured members the council would examine the issue.