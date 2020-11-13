CAB raid house in Rathvilly

By Suzanne Pender

A HOME in Rathvilly has been raided as part of a Criminal Assets Bureau operation targeting a drug dealer operating across Carlow, Wicklow and north Kildare.

Gardaí confirmed that a total of €5,800 in cash, designer clothes and drugs were seized by CAB following searches in Carlow and Dublin yesterday morning.

It is understood that CAB officers searched the Co Carlow home as well three businesses in Co Dublin, where a small quantity of cocaine and cannabis was discovered.

Designer clothing was among the items seized, while mobile phones and financial documents were also recovered.

No arrests were made, but investigations are ongoing.