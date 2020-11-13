By Elizabeth Lee

DO you know where your local bottle bank is and, more importantly, do you use it? Data recently collected in Carlow is certainly positive this year from an environmental viewpoint. For the first time ever, more than 1,100 tonnes of materials have been collected from the 26 free bottle banks dotted all around the county.

The number of Carlow households using a three-bin waste system has increased by 38%, which means that even more of our waste is being segregated into recycling, food waste and residual waste. A 54% increase in organic waste collected means that the people of Carlow are most definitely willing to change their attitude to waste reduction and disposal and take positive action to support the circular economy while reducing the impact of their carbon footprint.

While these figures are moving in the right direction, Carlow County Council believes there is still room for improvement. To help all who visit, work, study and live in our county make the right choices in terms of waste prevention and disposal, a five-day virtual event organised by Carlow County Council, in association with the Southern Regional Waste Management Planning Office, will take place from 23-27 November.

Carlow Waste Awareness Week will highlight the role of the county’s civic amenity site at Powerstown as well as the 26 free bottle and can banks dotted around the county. The event will also inform citizens on what they can do to correctly dispose of their waste and will provide up-to-date information on reusing, reducing and recycling.

Jannette O’Brien, environmental awareness officer with Carlow County Council, is also encouraged by people’s willingness to learn more and do more when it comes to reduce, reuse and recycle. “Here in Carlow County Council, your waste is our business. Even since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic we have observed some changes in the county’s recycling patterns. Lockdown proved to be an ideal time to tackle all of those jobs on the ‘to do list’ and Carlow County Council provided support by hosting mattress and bulky waste amnesties at our Powerstown facility. The events, which were funded under the National Anti-Dumping Initiative, gave Carlow householders an opportunity to dispose of a massive 69 tonnes of bulky waste and over 600 mattresses in a responsible manner.”

Through a series of online videos, workshops and a social media campaign, Carlow County Council will provide information, tips and fun facts each day, relating to different topics of interest or concern, including:

● Monday 23 November: Recycling

● Tuesday 24 November: Greener cleaning/hazardous waste

● Wednesday 25 November: Food waste

● Thursday 26 November: Launching Paint Smarter LAPN Campaign

● Friday 27 November: Textiles and Black Friday.

Ms O’Brien continued: “Watch out for our video telling you all about our facility at Powerstown, you might see a few well-known faces, and for our Paint Smarter event launching on 26 November. Paint continues to be a problem across the country and we have joined forces with Kilkenny and Waterford county councils as well as the Local Authority Prevention Network to bring you lots of tips and techniques that will not only stop you wasting money but will help you have a significant positive impact on your carbon footprint.”

Carlow Waste Awareness Week takes place from 23 to 27 November. Further information is available on www.carlow.ie, on Carlow County Council’s community information Facebook page and on Twitter.

Further enquiries in relation to events and information relating to Carlow Waste Awareness Week can be directed to [email protected]