Carlow woman’s book charts life with child with autism

A BOOK written by Carlow woman Martina Smith is the type she wished was around a few years ago.

In 2017, Martina and her partner Pawel received the life-changing news that their six-year-old daughter Emma had autism. Martina had no insight into autism until the prospect of it was raised when her little girl was three. She recalls how she grieved for the life she thought Emma would not have. However, there is always hope, and Emma is a bubby, loving child who lights up the room.

Martina has written Autistic magic with Emma and Mommy, a book that is a personal and educational account of Emma’s life. The book covers when Emma was born to her diagnosis aged three and the efforts to get a school for her. There are tips on handling things from diet and potty training to encouraging speech.

Martina believes the book will be a valuable tool for parents whose children are being assessed for autism and what they should do next.

“When I started this journey, I wish I had a book that explained things and assured me everything is going to be okay … that it’s not the end of the world and there is hope,” she said.

Martina recalled that autism had not crossed her mind until a visit to the speech and language therapist.

“She had characteristics of autism, but at the time you just think are cute. She would walk on her tippy toes and pull the legs of her trousers above her knees, and sleeves above her elbows. But for me, what stuck out was that her speech was delayed. When we went to see a speech and language therapist through our public health nurse, she asked about eye contact.

“It never clicked with me until she asked did Emma always have bad eye contact. That was the moment I realised that something was not adding up.”

The lengthy waiting time for an autism assessment can be harrowing for families. To access supports, a formal diagnosis with a multi-disciplinary team has to be made. The average waiting time for an autism diagnosis is 19 months. Emma waited nine months for hers, but it was still a stressful time.

“Every day was a mental challenge,” said Martina. “She would do something any other child would do and you’d think she doesn’t have autism and then she would walk on her tippy toes, or sit in a corner with a room full of kids and not playing.

“It was a constant battle until we got the diagnosis and then it was a weight off my shoulders. At least then we could avail of services and get her the best help that she could have.”

After her diagnosis, securing a suitable school placement for Emma was another battle, which led Martina to posting a video online to highlight her issue. It generated media attention and eventually helped Emma to get the necessary supports.

“I did it out of pure desperation. I would not normally do it. I did it because I felt I had no other choice. It happens everywhere in Ireland; there are just not enough units. If a unit has 12 spaces filled, those spaces are filled until a child leaves, whether to secondary school or to mainstream. Some years, a school would not have a place.”

Martina believes many primary schools did not wish to set up ASD units even though the funding was there. Thankfully, Emma is in an ASD unit in a local primary school.

“She is thriving there, absolutely brilliant. Prior to the lockdown, she was being integrated into a mainstream class for 20 minutes a day. Now she can’t because of restrictions.”

The diagnosis has changed the family in a positive way, said Martina.

“It’s so rewarding and I have learned so much. It’s showed me to really appreciate the little things. Emma was non-verbal when she was diagnosed. Now, at six years of age, she has full sentences and that really made me appreciate every word that she has said and things she has done that I thought she would not.”

She added: “Emma has always been so bubbly, so happy … she walks into a room and she lights it up. She talks to anybody and finds joy in the smallest things. She’s just brilliant.”

Martina has been working on the book since early 2020. Covid-19 meant her partner was at home more to care for Emma and her two-year-old sister Riley, which allowed Martina to write more.

Although she secured a publisher, Martina decided to go with Amazon. People can buy the book in paperback, e-Book and audiobook on Amazon by searching Autistic Magic with Emma and Mommy.