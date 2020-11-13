Death notices

Friday, November 13, 2020

Kathleen Golden (née Kelly)

Kathleen Golden, 47 Avondale Drive, Hanover, Carlow, passed away unexpectedly, on November 9th, 2020, at her home.

Beloved wife of Maurice, much loved mother of Maurice and Sarah, adored grandmother of Shane, Cathal, Eimear and Brendan and cherished sister of Helen, Edward, Anne, Bernadette and the late Paddy, Michael and Margaret.

She will be sadly missed by her loving husband, son, daughter, grandchildren, son-in-law Fran, daughter-in-law Sharon, brother, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, Kathleen’s Funeral Mass took place on Friday for her family, in The Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow, followed by her burial in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Ambitious plan will be a ‘game changer’ for Carlow town

Friday, 13/11/20 - 7:00pm

Talbotstown NS scoops €50k in Aldi competition

Friday, 13/11/20 - 6:52pm

Carlow Waste Awareness Week

Friday, 13/11/20 - 6:45pm