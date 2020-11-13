Excerpt from Autistic Magic with Emma and Mommy

Martina recounts preparing for Emma’s first day of early intervention preschool after her autism diagnosis

I was a wreck leading up to her first day. I worried about how Emma would react to being on the bus. Emma screamed anytime she went off in the car with her granny without us. I knew she was going to get so upset when the bus left without me on it. I tried to explain to her with pictures that the bus was going to come and bring her to the new school. That the bus would also bring her home once school was finished. I could not tell if she understood what I was trying to explain because at this point, she was still nonverbal.

The first day of school arrived. Emma had to wear a uniform in preschool which consisted of the school’s navy tracksuit jumper, light blue polo neck and any navy tracksuit bottoms.

We woke up early to get her ready and we took photos of her. The bus pulled up and at first she was so excited. We walked her out to the bus and she got on. The school bus escort put her in her car seat and strapped her in. Everything was going fine until it was time to say goodbye. That is when Emma started to scream. She tried to get out of the car seat. I tried to calm her down, but it was not helping. I knew that once she saw where the bus was taking her and that the bus would bring her home, she would be fine. I told the bus to go and they closed the door and drove off.

Those forty minutes until the school opened and I could ring to see how she was were excruciating. I just could not get the image of her screaming out of my mind. I was in tears until I knew she was okay. I could not imagine how she must have felt going off on a bus she did not know, with people she did not know. I did not know if she had understood me when I told her where the bus was taking her before they left. All I could think about was how scared she must be.

Finally, I got through to the school and they said Emma had arrived and she was settling in fine. The escort talked to her on the bus and calmed her down. Emma’s first day went really well and the next day when the bus pulled up, she ran out and did not cry when the bus pulled off. Emma still loves going on the bus to school because it is her routine. The escort on Emma’s bus was amazing that year and the following year she was also Emma’s SNA.

I cannot thank the teachers and SNAs in her preschool unit enough. Emma is where she is today because of their hard work and dedication. Emma loved going there and she loved the staff so much. She was so sad to say goodbye to them at the end of the two years, but we still meet up with them.