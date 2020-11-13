Latest Carlow Covid-19 figures

Less than five cases were confirmed in Carlow on Friday evening among 482 cases were reported nationally.

The exact figure is not known but is between 0-4. It marks a continued downward trend in local cases with only 0-2 cases being reported on a daily basis in recent days, a far cry from last month.

Carlow has again one of the lowest rates of Covid-19 (103 cases per 100,000) in the country with only five counties below it.

The national average is 129 cases per 100,000.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 7 additional deaths related to COVID-19. Of the deaths reported today, all occurred in November.

There has been a total of 1,972 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Thursday 12th November, the HPSC has been notified of 482 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 67,099* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

238 are men / 244 are women

61% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 35 years old

128 in Dublin, 45 in Cork, 43 in Waterford, 24 in Donegal, 24 in Meath, 36 in Limerick and the remaining 182 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 2pm today, 258 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 35 are in ICU. 12 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “The increase in case numbers of COVID-19 today is an important reminder of the unpredictable nature of this highly infectious disease. The hard work undertaken by all of us over the last three weeks is to be commended, but we must not allow our success to date let us drop our guard against the spread of this disease.

“We need to hold firm to the public health advice: keep 2m distance, wash our hands, wear face coverings where appropriate and limit ourselves to essential contacts from our own household. If we can keep up high levels of compliance, we can get to where we need to be on the 1st December.”