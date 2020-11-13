Seven deaths and 482 new cases of Covid-19

Kenneth Fox

A further seven deaths and an additional 482 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed by the Department of Health this evening.

Today’s figures means there has been a total of 1,972 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

There is now also a total of 67,099 confirmed cases of the virus in Ireland.

There are currently 275 people in hospital with the virus and a further 35 people in ICU.

Of the cases notified today: 238 are men while 244 are women, 61 per cent are under 45 years of age and the median age of tonight’s cases is 35 years old.

The Department also confirmed that of today’s cases 128 are in Dublin, 45 in Cork, 43 in Waterford, 24 in Donegal, 24 in Meath, 36 in Limerick and the remaining 182 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer said: “The increase in case numbers of Covid-19 today is an important reminder of the unpredictable nature of this highly infectious disease.

“The hard work undertaken by all of us over the last three weeks is to be commended, but we must not allow our success to date let us drop our guard against the spread of this disease.

“We need to hold firm to the public health advice: keep 2-metre distance, wash our hands, wear face coverings where appropriate and limit ourselves to essential contacts from our own household. If we can keep up high levels of compliance, we can get to where we need to be on the December 1st.”

Yesterday 395 cases of the virus were recorded in Ireland as well as one further death.